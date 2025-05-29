 |  Login 
India’s SAIL sees 11% rise in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2024-25

Thursday, 29 May 2025 10:03:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 12.5 billion ($146.31 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 11.1 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, May 29.

The company reported total revenue from operations during the fourth quarter at INR 279.58 billion ($3.27 billion), marking a rise of 4.9 percent year on year.

For the full fiscal year of 2024-25, SAIL’s total consolidated net profit was reported at INR 23.71 billion ($277.32 million), a decline of 22.7 percent from the previous fiscal year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports Sail 

