Tuesday, 24 May 2022 11:14:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported net profit of INR 24.8 billion ($319.87 million) for the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2021-22, down 29 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, May 24.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations, however, rose by 32 percent year on year to INR 307.6 billion ($3.97 billion), the statement said.

$1 = INR 77.50