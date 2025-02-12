SAIL sees 67% decline in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 1.41 billion ($16.35 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 66.5 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, February 12.

The company reported revenues from operations at INR 244.89 billion ($2.82 billion) during the quarter, a rise of 4.9 percent year on year.

The company's crude steel production in the reported quarter stood at 4.63 million mt, down from 4.75 million mt in the same quarter of the previous year. The sales volume rose to 4.43 million mt, against 3.81 million mt in the corresponding quarter of 2023-24.