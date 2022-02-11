SAIL reports 4.1% rise in net profit in Q3

Friday, 11 February 2022 11:56:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited has reported a net profit of INR 15.28 billion ($204 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 4.1 percent year on year, a company regulatory filing said on Friday, February 11.

The company statement said that SAIL had achieved its best physical performance during the third quarter, but this was not reflected in its financial performance “for reasons beyond the control of the company like the unprecedented rise in the price of domestic and imported coking coal”.

The saleable steel production in the third quarter was 4.365 million mt, compared to 4.153 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.