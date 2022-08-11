﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL reports 79% decline in net profit in Q1 FY 2022-23

Thursday, 11 August 2022 11:12:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported a net profit of INR 8.04 billion ($101 million) for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 79 percent year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, August 11.

The company’s total income was reported at INR 169.29 billion ($2.13 billion), up 17 percent year on year, the company statement said.

SAIL’s crude steel output during first quarter amounted to 4.33 million mt, against 3.77 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, while sales fell to 3.15 million mt, against 3.333 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports Sail 

Similar articles

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine's steel output down almost by almost two-thirds in January-July

10 Aug | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees higher net profit and revenues in H1

10 Aug | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Ltd reports 14% rise in crude steel output in July

09 Aug | Steel News

Kobe Steel expects lower sales volume amid slow demand recovery in auto sector

09 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.2 percent week-on-week

08 Aug | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill sees record crude and finished steel outputs in April-July

08 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir doubles its sales revenues in H1

05 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees higher net profit and sales in Q1 FY 2022-23

04 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.25 percent in late July

04 Aug | Steel News