 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SAIL...

SAIL reduced total debt by $87 million in FY 2024-25

Friday, 06 June 2025 11:23:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) with total debt estimated at $3.15 billion has been able to reduce it by $87 million in fiscal year of 2024-25, a company official said on Friday.

“We are planning to reduce total debt further in the current year. In fact we are now planning to reduce it on month-on-month basis,” SAIL’s Director of Finance, Ashok Kumar Panda said.

“Going forward at a time when capex will increase, the company will have two-pronged approach. Number on is to try increase profitability so that from internal accruals we will be able to fund part of the capex requirement. For the balance we will line up other financial instruments to raise funds,” Panda said.

SAIL has firmed up capital expenditure of $874 million in 2025-26.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports Sail 

Similar articles

India’s SAIL sees 11% rise in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2024-25

29 May | Steel News

SAIL sees 67% decline in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

12 Feb | Steel News

India’s SAIL sees 31 percent fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2024-25

08 Nov | Steel News

SAIL sees 61% decline in consolidated net profit in Q1 FY 2024-25

09 Aug | Steel News

SAIL reports 79% decline in net profit in Q1 FY 2022-23

11 Aug | Steel News

SAIL reports 29 percent decline in net profit in Q4 FY 2021-22

24 May | Steel News

SAIL reports 4.1% rise in net profit in Q3

11 Feb | Steel News

SAIL reports 894 percent rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

02 Nov | Steel News

Secondary product and iron ore fines sales contribute to SAIL’s 10-year high profits

29 Sep | Steel News

India’s SAIL posts net profit for Q1 FY 2021-22

09 Aug | Steel News