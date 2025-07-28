 |  Login 
SAIL’s consolidated net profit up over 800% in Q1 FY 2025-26

Monday, 28 July 2025 09:24:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 7.44 billion ($86.04 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of over 800 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, July 28.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of INR 260 billion ($3 billion), a rise of eight percent year on year.

“The performance shows improved operational efficiency, better cash flow and strong growth in sales volume in the domestic market, supported by government safeguard duties,” SAIL chairman Amarendu Prakash said in a statement.


