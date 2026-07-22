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India's BCCL slips into red in Q1 FY 2026-27

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 09:48:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), an operational subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL), posted a net loss of INR 680.90 million ($7.07 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, against a net profit of INR 1,768.70 million ($18.36 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Wednesday, July 22.

BCCL, the largest coking coal miner in the country, achieved total revenue of INR 35.87 billion ($372.40 million) in the given period, a decline of 3.6 percent year on year.

The net loss has been attributed to the 27.43 percent decline in coal production to 6.56 million mt and the 14.3 percent fall in sales to 7.7 million mt.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

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