India's BCCL slips into red in Q1 FY 2026-27

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), an operational subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL), posted a net loss of INR 680.90 million ($7.07 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, against a net profit of INR 1,768.70 million ($18.36 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Wednesday, July 22.

BCCL, the largest coking coal miner in the country, achieved total revenue of INR 35.87 billion ($372.40 million) in the given period, a decline of 3.6 percent year on year.

The net loss has been attributed to the 27.43 percent decline in coal production to 6.56 million mt and the 14.3 percent fall in sales to 7.7 million mt.