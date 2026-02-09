 |  Login 
Tata Steel sees 723% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

Monday, 09 February 2026 10:51:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 26.89 billion ($296.87 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 723 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, February 9.

The company’s total revenues were up six percent year on year to INR 566.46 billion ($622.99 million).

The company stated that its profit margins improved to 4.79 percent during the third quarter, up from 0.55 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2024-25.

Production and sales from its operations in India were higher by 12 percent and 14 percent, respectively, and for the first time total sales exceeded the 6 million mt mark at 6.04 million mt.

“We continued to strengthen our market leadership across chosen segments, supported by capacity expansion and a focused downstream strategy. Automotive volumes grew 20 percent, while our retail vertical gained further momentum,” TV Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel Limited, said in the statement.


