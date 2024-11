India’s Tata Steel Limited has reported a net profit of INR 8.33 billion ($99.10 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, according to a company statement on Thursday, November 7.

The company had reported a net loss of INR 61.96 billion ($736.77 million) in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The company’s revenue from operations declined by three percent year on year during the quarter to INR 534.89 billion ($6.36 billion).