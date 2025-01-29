 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited plans $8.14 billion investment over five years to ramp up iron ore output to 100 million mt

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 10:50:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s government-run iron ore miner NMDC plans to invest an estimated $8.14 billion over the next five years to augment production to 100 million mt per year and build an evacuation infrastructure and transform the digital ecosystem, company chairman and managing director Amitava Mukherjee said at an internal meeting on Wednesday, January 29.

“This is not business as usual. 100 million mt by 2030 is a priority effort for NMDC, a once in a lifetime opportunity towards building a global mining powerhouse,” he said.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, NMDC Limited had achieved an iron ore output of 45 million mt.

Some of the new technologies and projects the company is considering include an iron ore buffer stockpile and blending yard at Viskhapatnam, in-pit crushing and conveying systems at its Donimalai as well as Bacheli mines, and a cross-country conveying system from Bailadila to Kamlur/Gidam, Mukherjee said.


