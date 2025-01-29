 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s steel ministry unveils $2.33 billion expansion plans for SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 10:52:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel has officially unveiled an investment of $2.33 billion for capacity expansion of state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) to 7.55 million mt per year from 5.25 million mt at present, SAIL said in a statement on Wednesday, January 29.

“Minister of steel and heavy industries, H D Kumaraswamy, visited BSP where he unveiled an ambitious expansion plan to increase production capacity. With an investment of $2.33 billion, the brownfield expansion aims to increase pig iron production from the current 5.25 million mt per year to 7.55 million mt per year,” SAIL said in the statement.

BSP was established in 1965, with the first blast furnace operation in 1972, with an initial capacity of 1.7 million mt per year.

"The plant is now set for a massive overhaul with a new 4,500 cubic metre blast furnace, a thin slab casting and direct rolling facility, a calcining plant, a stamp-charge coke oven battery and a sinter plant expansion,” SAIL said.

Bokaro Steel Plant will reduce its carbon emissions from 2.67 mt per for every metric ton of crude steel produced to 2.2 mt for every metric ton of crude steel by 2030.

The plant is pursuing its renewable energy initiatives, which include 30 MW floating solar power generation, 20 MW land-based solar power, 100 MW renewable energy procured from Solar Energy Corporation of India through a power purchase agreement, the statement said.

It said that the company’s Tasra coal mine will be operational by September 2025 and produce 3.5 million mt of coking coal per year, ensuring raw material security and lower import dependency for the raw material.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel Limited forecasts flat realisations from domestic sales in Q4 FY 2024-25

29 Jan | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited plans $8.14 billion investment over five years to ramp up iron ore output to 100 million mt

29 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel Limited sees 36% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

28 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel bounces back to record profit in Q2 FY 2024-25

07 Nov | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel sees higher consolidated net profit in Q1 FY 2024-25

01 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel sees 65% drop in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

30 May | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel reports 21% decline in net profit in Q1 of FY 2022-23

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s TSLPL reports net loss in Q1 of FY 2022-23

15 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel’s consolidated net profit up 159% in Q3

07 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel’s consolidated net profit up 661% in Q2 FY 2021-22

12 Nov | Steel News