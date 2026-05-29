India’s KIOCL Limited bounces back into profit in Q4 of FY 2025-26

India’s government-run iron ore pellet producer, KIOCL Limited, achieved a net profit of INR 530.00 million ($5.52 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2025-26, compared to a net loss of INR 360.00 million ($3.75 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday, May 29.

The company’s total sales were reported at INR 2,180.80 million ($22.70 million), a decline of 11.60 percent.

For the full fiscal year of 2025-26, KIOCL Limited’s total net profit stood at INR 165.70 million ($1.72 million) against a net loss of INR 2,045.80 million ($21.29 million) in the previous fiscal year.