 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s KIOCL Limited bounces back into profit in Q4 of FY 2025-26

Friday, 29 May 2026 15:21:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s government-run iron ore pellet producer, KIOCL Limited, achieved a net profit of INR 530.00 million ($5.52 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2025-26, compared to a net loss of INR 360.00 million ($3.75 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday, May 29.

The company’s total sales were reported at INR 2,180.80 million ($22.70 million), a decline of 11.60 percent.

For the full fiscal year of 2025-26, KIOCL Limited’s total net profit stood at INR 165.70 million ($1.72 million) against a net loss of INR 2,045.80 million ($21.29 million) in the previous fiscal year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

SAIL sees 43% rise in net profit in Q4 of FY 2025-26

18 May | Steel News

Tata Steel sees 125% rise in net profit in Q4 of FY 2025-26

18 May | Steel News

JSW Steel’s consolidated profit surges in Q4 FY 2025-26 amid asset sale

14 May | Steel News

India’s Jindal Steel Limited bounces back to profit in Q4 FY 2025-26

04 May | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees net profit drop by 52% in Q4 FY 2025-26

28 Apr | Steel News

Tata Steel sees 723% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

09 Feb | Steel News

India’s Jindal Steel Limited sees 80% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

02 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel Limited sees 319% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY 2025-26

13 Nov | Steel News

India’s LMEL sees 90% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2025-26

13 Nov | Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless sees consolidated net profit rise 32% in Q2 FY 2025-26

11 Nov | Steel News