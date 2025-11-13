 |  Login 
India’s LMEL sees 90% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2025-26

Thursday, 13 November 2025 11:04:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) achieved a net profit of INR 5.7 billion ($64.59 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 89.9 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Thursday, November 13.

The company reported total revenues of INR 36.51 billion ($412 million) for the given period, a rise of 154.25 percent year on year.

The company said that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved LMWEL’s proposal to acquire a 49.99 percent equity stake in Thriveni Pellet Private Limited.

LMEL is engaged in iron ore mining, direct reduced iron (DRI) production, and power generation, operating three verticals of sponge iron, mining and pellet making, and power generation in Maharashtra.


