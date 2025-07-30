 |  Login 
India’s Welspun Corp sees consolidated net profit rise 41% in Q1 FY 2025-26

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 09:44:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian steel pipe and tube manufacturer Welspun Corp reported consolidated a net profit of INR 3.49 billion ($40.03 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 41 percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Wednesday, July 30.

The company reported a consolidated income during the quarter at INR 35.86 billion ($411.40 million), a rise of 13 percent year on year.

The company informed investors that its current order book position for supplies of DI pipes, SS bars and pipes is valued at INR 190 billion ($2.18 billion).


