India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 158% rise in consolidated net profit in Q1 of FY 2025-26

Friday, 18 July 2025 14:33:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated net profit of INR 21.84 billion ($253.53 million) in first quarter (April-June) of fiscal 2025-26, a rise of 158 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Friday, July 18.

The company reported total revenue of INR 431.47 billion ($5 billion) during the quarter, a marginal rise of 0.5 percent.

JSW Steel achieved consolidated steel sales of 6.69 million mt during the first quarter, a growth of 9 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Total sales of steel in the domestic market 5.96 million mt, was up 12 percent while exports declined 20 percent, the company said. 

The company said that capacity utilisation of its mills in India averaged at 87 percent during the quarter which was lower than 93 percent in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal because of planned maintenance shut downs of some its mills.


