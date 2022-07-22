﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 85.8 percent fall in net profit for Q1 FY 2022-23

Friday, 22 July 2022 15:33:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 8.39 billion ($105 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 85.8 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, July 22.

The company, however, reported a growth of 31.8 percent in consolidated revenues during the quarter to INR 380.68 billion ($4.5 billion).

The company said the domestic steel industry was impacted by falling global prices and the imposition of 15 percent duty on certain steel exports in May this year further exacerbated the situation with a steep fall of 26 percent in exports.

During the given quarter, high inflation across major economies amid supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the global economic outlook. High inflation and policy rate tightening across the world have become formidable headwinds, the company statement said.

The company reported a flat rolled product output during the quarter at 3.03 million mt, up 13 percent, a long product output of 0.87 million mt, up four percent, and semis output of 0.13 million mt, up 27 percent, all year on year. Total output of finished saleable steel was reported at 4.03 million mt, up 12 percent year on year.


Tags: Flats Longs Semis India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports JSW Steel 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat registers rapid growth in June sales due to exports

08 Jul | Steel News

Effect and effectiveness of Western sanctions on Russian steel sector, Part 2

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 32% rise in construction steel sales in May from April

20 Jun | Steel News

India issues new duty regime - 15% export taxes on steel despite mills’ opposition

23 May | Steel News

ASEAN expects short-lived small impact on steel trade from Russia-Ukraine war

19 May | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 20 percent rise in HRC sales in April

12 May | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales rise in Jan-Feb

10 Mar | Steel News

Steel and raw materials business already transformed due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

28 Feb | Longs and Billet

Japan’s steel exports down 2.9 percent in January

28 Feb | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat doubles construction steel output in January

15 Feb | Steel News