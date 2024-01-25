﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited quintuples its net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

Thursday, 25 January 2024 14:52:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 24.5 billion ($295.18 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, a five-fold increase over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Thursday, January 25.

The company has reported a total revenue of INR 419.4 billion ($5.05 billion) during the quarter, up seven percent year on year.

It reported crude steel production of 6.87 million mt for the given period, up 12 percent, and steel sales of 6 million mt, up seven percent, both year on year.


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports JSW Steel 

Similar articles

World crude steel output down 0.1 percent in 2023

25 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s capacity usage at 25-40% in 2023 due to impact of war

25 Jan | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 3.9 percent in 2023

24 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.7 percent in mid-January

24 Jan | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1 percent week-on-week

22 Jan | Steel News

Argentina’s steel production declines sharply in December

22 Jan | Steel News

Italian crude steel production up 6.5 percent in December

18 Jan | Steel News

China posts stable crude steel output for 2023 amid declines in Q4, after decreases in previous two years

17 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases slightly in December

16 Jan | Steel News

China Baowu Group produces 130.8 million mt of crude steel in 2023

16 Jan | Steel News