India’s JSW Steel Limited quintuples its net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

Thursday, 25 January 2024 14:52:34 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 24.5 billion ($295.18 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, a five-fold increase over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Thursday, January 25.

The company has reported a total revenue of INR 419.4 billion ($5.05 billion) during the quarter, up seven percent year on year.

It reported crude steel production of 6.87 million mt for the given period, up 12 percent, and steel sales of 6 million mt, up seven percent, both year on year.