﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JISPL reports net loss for Q1 FY 2022-23

Thursday, 21 July 2022 12:08:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL), a subsidiary of India’s JSW Steel Limited, has reported a net loss of INR 923.70 million ($11.50 million) for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, compared to a net profit of INR 633.20 million ($8 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Thursday, July 21.

JISPL, formerly Monnet Ispat Limited and acquired by a consortium led by JSW Steel Limited, reported total sales during the quarter at INR 16.5 billion ($207 million) up 14 percent year on year, the company statement said.

$1= INR 80.00


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports JSW Steel 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Limited reports 63% rise in net profit for Q3

24 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSW Limited posts record quarterly net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

21 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Limited reports highest ever quarterly profit in Q1 of FY 2021-22

27 Jul | Steel News

JSW Steel’s net profit surges in December quarter

25 Jan | Steel News

JSW Steel’s net profit down in September quarter

26 Oct | Steel News

JSW Steel posts net loss for June quarter

27 Jul | Steel News

JSW Steel’s net profit rises in Q2 FY 2019-20

24 Oct | Steel News

JSW Steel’s net sales up 25 percent in June quarter

26 Jul | Steel News

JSW Steel sees improved net profit in FY 2017-18

18 May | Steel News

Moody’s upgrades JSW Steel’s credit rating with stable outlook

07 Mar | Steel News