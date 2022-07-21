India’s JISPL reports net loss for Q1 FY 2022-23

Thursday, 21 July 2022 12:08:08 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL), a subsidiary of India’s JSW Steel Limited, has reported a net loss of INR 923.70 million ($11.50 million) for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, compared to a net profit of INR 633.20 million ($8 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Thursday, July 21.

JISPL, formerly Monnet Ispat Limited and acquired by a consortium led by JSW Steel Limited, reported total sales during the quarter at INR 16.5 billion ($207 million) up 14 percent year on year, the company statement said.

$1= INR 80.00