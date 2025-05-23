 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s JSW Steel sees consolidated net profit rise 14% in Q4 FY 2024-25

Friday, 23 May 2025 15:43:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 15,010 million ($176.01 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 13.5 percent year on year, according to a company statement issued on Friday, May 23.

Total revenue of the company, however, declined 3.1 percent year on year to INR 448,190 million ($5.26 billion).

Consolidated crude steel production during the fourth quarter was reported at 7.63 million mt, a rise of 12 percent, while capacity utilization of its steel mills in India averaged at 93 percent, against 91 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the statement said.

JSW Steel Limited achieved steel sales of 7.49 million mt, marking a rise of 11 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The EAF-based steel manufacturing facility in Ohio, US, produced 2,49,003 mt of slabs during the quarter at capacity utilisation of 68 percent.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports JSW Steel 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel sees 64% fall in net profit in Q1 FY 2024-25

22 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited quintuples its net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

25 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited back in profit in Q2 FY 2023-24

23 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel reports 178% rise in consolidated net profit in Q1 FY 2023-24

21 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 13% rise in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2022-23

22 May | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited reports net loss in Q2 FY 2022-23

21 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 85.8 percent fall in net profit for Q1 FY 2022-23

22 Jul | Steel News

India’s JISPL reports net loss for Q1 FY 2022-23

21 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Limited reports 63% rise in net profit for Q3

24 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSW Limited posts record quarterly net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

21 Oct | Steel News