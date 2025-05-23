India’s JSW Steel sees consolidated net profit rise 14% in Q4 FY 2024-25

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 15,010 million ($176.01 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 13.5 percent year on year, according to a company statement issued on Friday, May 23.

Total revenue of the company, however, declined 3.1 percent year on year to INR 448,190 million ($5.26 billion).

Consolidated crude steel production during the fourth quarter was reported at 7.63 million mt, a rise of 12 percent, while capacity utilization of its steel mills in India averaged at 93 percent, against 91 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the statement said.

JSW Steel Limited achieved steel sales of 7.49 million mt, marking a rise of 11 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The EAF-based steel manufacturing facility in Ohio, US, produced 2,49,003 mt of slabs during the quarter at capacity utilisation of 68 percent.