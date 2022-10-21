﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited reports net loss in Q2 FY 2022-23

Friday, 21 October 2022 16:13:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited has reported a consolidated net loss of INR 9.15 billion ($111.97 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a company statement said on Friday, October 21. The company had posted a net consolidate profit of INR 71.70 billion ($871 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated net revenue for the second quarter was, however, up 28.5 percent year on year to INR 417.78 billion ($5.076 billion), the company statement said.

The company’s performance was significantly impacted by the sharp fall in steel prices, inventory losses, and mark-to-market losses amid currency fluctuations, the statement said.

“Despite a challenging global economic scenario, we expect healthy steel demand growth in India during the second half of 2022-23, which, along with the flow through lower raw material prices, should aid the company’s performance in the coming quarters,” the statement said.

Total steel sales achieved by the company during the second quarter of the current fiscal year were reported at 5.01 million mt, up 32 percent year on year. Flat rolled product sales came to 3.60 million mt, up 37 percent, long product sales amounted to 1.18 million mt, up 24 percent, and semis sales totaled 230,000 mt, up five percent, all year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports JSW Steel 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel sees 85.8 percent fall in net profit for Q1 FY 2022-23

22 Jul | Steel News

India’s JISPL reports net loss for Q1 FY 2022-23

21 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Limited reports 63% rise in net profit for Q3

24 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSW Limited posts record quarterly net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

21 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Limited reports highest ever quarterly profit in Q1 of FY 2021-22

27 Jul | Steel News

JSW Steel’s net profit surges in December quarter

25 Jan | Steel News

JSW Steel’s net profit down in September quarter

26 Oct | Steel News

JSW Steel posts net loss for June quarter

27 Jul | Steel News

JSW Steel’s net profit rises in Q2 FY 2019-20

24 Oct | Steel News

JSW Steel’s net sales up 25 percent in June quarter

26 Jul | Steel News