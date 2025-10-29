India’s NSL Limited posts less consolidated net loss in Q2 of FY 2025-26

India’s NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), a subsidiary of government-run iron ore miner, NMDC Limited posted a consolidated net loss of INR 1.15 billion ($13.02 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal year of 2025-26, lower than consolidated net loss of INR 5.95 billion ($67.45 million) in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Wednesday.

The company’s net revenue increased by 81 percent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to INR 33.90 billion ($38.40 million).