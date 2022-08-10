﻿
English
Indian miner NMDC Ltd sees 54% fall in net profit in Q1 FY 2022-23

Wednesday, August 10
       

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported a net profit of INR 14.69 billion ($183.90 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 54 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, August 10.

The company reported a net sales revenue of 47.67 billion ($596.62 million) during the quarter, down 26.8 percent year on year, the company said.

On the operational front, the mine achieved iron ore production of 8.92 million mt, marginally above 8.91 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports NMDC 

