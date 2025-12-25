 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ivanhoe...

Ivanhoe Atlantic rail and port agreement in Liberia grants access for Guinea iron ore exports

Thursday, 25 December 2025 11:11:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US miner Ivanhoe Atlantic has announced that Liberia’s legislature has ratified a key concession and access agreement granting the company access to the Yekepa–Buchanan rail line and port infrastructure to transport high-grade iron ore from its Kon Kweni iron ore project in Guinea to the Liberian Port of Buchanan. The approval marks a major milestone in the long-running development of the cross-border export corridor.

Under the terms, Ivanhoe Atlantic will use the 243-kilometre rail corridor, owned by the Liberian government, to move ultra-high-grade iron ore (>67 % Fe) to international markets, particularly targeting supply chains aligned with Western steel demand.

The project is seen as significant for both the Liberian and Guinean economies, offering a new export route that could generate substantial long-term revenues through rail user fees and associated taxes over the concession’s lifespan.

Ivanhoe Atlantic aims to commence construction of the Kon Kweni mine in early 2026, with initial export volumes expected the following year, and production targets including up to five million mt annually in the first phase. The access arrangement is viewed as critical to unlocking the project’s export logistics and accelerating its development timeline.

The ratification also positions Liberia as a strategic logistics hub for mineral exports in West Africa, reducing transport distances compared with alternative routes and enhancing regional infrastructure utilization.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat US West Africa Mining 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 25, 2025 

25 Dec | Longs and Billet

Australia sees iron ore prices easing amid weak steel demand through 2027

24 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 24, 2025

24 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Samarco expansion suspended on environmental concerns

24 Dec | Steel News

Australia’s Fenix outlines Weld Range iron ore expansion in latest study

24 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 24, 2025 

24 Dec | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 23, 2025

23 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canada’s Champion Iron expands high-grade iron ore portfolio with Rana Gruber acquisition

23 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 23, 2025 

23 Dec | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 22, 2025

22 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer