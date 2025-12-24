Australia’s Fenix outlines Weld Range iron ore expansion in latest study

According to Australian miner Fenix Resources, the company has completed a scoping study outlining a pathway to expand its Weld Range iron ore project in Western Australia’s Mid-West region to a 10 million mt per year operation.

Fenix stated that the study was conducted in line with the objectives of the Weld Range right to mine agreement signed with Sinosteel Midwest Corporation Limited (SMC), a subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group. According to the company, the scoping study confirms Weld Range as a long-life, high-margin iron ore project, leveraging Fenix’s existing mining operations and its integrated logistics infrastructure in the region.

The study contemplates production expansion commencing from 1 July 2028 and builds on the production targets previously outlined in Fenix’s three-year production plan released on 11 December 2025, as reported by SteelOrbis .

Under the expansion outline, Fenix plans to ramp up iron ore production at Weld Range from 6 million mt per year in 2028 to 10 million mt per year by 2031. Operations are expected to continue through to financial year of 2042, resulting in a 14-year life of mine, including 11 years at the 10 million mt annual production rate.

Total production is estimated at approximately 138 million wet metric tonnes, based on 89 percent measured and indicated mineral resources.

Fenix indicated that the average life of mine product grade is expected to be around 58 percent Fe. Early-stage output is projected to include around 61 percent Fe higher-grade material from Beebyn mine, partially offset by 56 percent Fe lower-grade material from Madoonga mine.

According to Fenix, its ability to export 10 million mt of iron year annually is contingent on the planned construction of a 244 km private haul road, which accounts for approximately 54 percent of the estimated development capital cost. Total development capital expenditure for the Weld Range iron ore project is estimated at A$282 million, including a A$37 million contingency.