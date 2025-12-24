 |  Login 
Samarco expansion suspended on environmental concerns

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 16:30:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

A federal court in the state of Minas Gerais has issued a cautionary measure, suspending the works for the mining expansion of Samarco, the Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer.

According to the local press, the suspension was based on alleged environmental breaches in the “Long-Term Project”, destined to expand the mining activities in the Germano Complex, located between the municipalities of Mariana and Ouro Preto, in Minas Gerais.

The request was made by citizens of Bento Rodrigues, the city that was destroyed by the collapse of the Fundão Dam in 2015.

The court argues that the environmental license overlooks the likelihood that future rainfall will exceed historical averages due to climate change. It also states that the environmental license did not prioritize dry reject treatment or disposal in depleted mining areas.

In a statement, Samarco said that it was not notified of the decision and that it trusts in the legality and legitimacy of the licensing process for the Long-Term Project, adding that operations continue normally.

Samarco is a 50/50 JV between Vale and BHP.


