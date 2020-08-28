﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian miner NMDC’s net profit down 55% in Q1, hit by production loss during lockdown

Friday, 28 August 2020 15:00:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run iron ore miner, NMDC Limited has reported net profit of INR 5.33 billion ($72 million) during first quarter ended June 30, 2020, 55 percent lower than corresponding period of the previous year due to impact of pandemic induced national lockdown, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the fall in net profit was attributed to estimated loss in production during the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21 of 1.823 million mt (or by 22 percent) and sales loss of 2.394 million mt (or 28 percent).

This translated into a revenue loss of INR 7.37 billion ($99 million) and net profit loss of INR 3.17 billion ($43 million), the company reported.

The company said that total iron ore production in India during April-June 2020 quarter was down 45 percent over corresponding period of previous year while NMDC’s loss in total production during the period was 22 percent to 6.6 million mt.

$1= INR 73.80


Tags: Coronavirus  India  fin. Reports  NMDC  raw mat  steelmaking  iron ore  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Aug

India’s JSW launches color coated steel coil with anti-microbial properties
27  Aug

Goa miners seek Prime Minister’s intervention in resuming iron ore mining operations shut for last three years
20  Aug

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill blast furnace achieves highest ever single day pig iron production
12  Aug

India’s BCCL revives coking coal output to 19 million mt in July
05  Aug

Indian miner NMDC achieves 13 percent iron ore output growth in July