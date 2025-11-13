 |  Login 
Tata Steel Limited sees 319% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY 2025-26

Thursday, 13 November 2025 11:05:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 31,830 million ($359.24 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 319 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Thursday, November 13.

The company reported total revenues of INR 531,789 million ($6 billion) for the given period, a marginal decline of 1.34 percent year on year.

The company’s board of directors also considered and approved the acquisition of a 50 percent equity stake in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Ltd. (TBSPL) (a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Steel Limited  through its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd, and BlueScope Steel Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary BlueScope Steel Asia Holdings Pty Limited ), from BlueScope Steel Asia Holdings Pty Limited (BSAH), for a consideration of up to INR 11 billion ($124 million), the statement said.


