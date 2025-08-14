 |  Login 
India’s KIOCL sees lower net loss in Q1 FY 2025-26

Thursday, 14 August 2025 09:54:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore pellet producer KIOCL Limited notched up a consolidated loss of INR 377.90 million ($4.32 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, lower than the net loss of INR 507.20 million ($5.80 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Thursday, August 14.

The company reported total sales of INR 909.20 million ($10.39 million) in the given period, a decline of 38.30 percent year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

