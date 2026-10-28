SAIL's net profit rise 315% in Q2 of FY 2026-27

Government-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved net profit of INR 17.7 billion ($186.53 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2026-27, a rise of 315 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Wednesday, October 28.

The company reported revenues from operations at INR 319.9 billion ($3.37 billion) a growth of 20 percent.

For the first half (April-September) of fiscal 2026-27 SAIL's net profit stood at INR 34.1 billion ($358 million), a rise of 207 percent over the corresponding half of the previous fiscal.

SAIL's sales during the second quarter of 2026-27 was reported at 5.16 million mt, a rise of 5 percent while crude steel output was 4.85 million mt, compared to 4.65 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.