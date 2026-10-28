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SAIL's net profit rise 315% in Q2 of FY 2026-27

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 09:29:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Government-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved net profit of INR 17.7 billion ($186.53 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2026-27, a rise of 315 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Wednesday, October 28.

The company reported revenues from operations at INR 319.9 billion ($3.37 billion) a growth of 20 percent.

For the first half (April-September) of fiscal 2026-27 SAIL's net profit stood at INR 34.1 billion ($358 million), a rise of 207 percent over the corresponding half of the previous fiscal.

SAIL's sales during the second quarter of 2026-27 was reported at 5.16 million mt, a rise of 5 percent while crude steel output was 4.85 million mt, compared to 4.65 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports Sail 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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