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India's APL Apollo Limited sees 27% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2026-27

Friday, 30 October 2026 09:55:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's APL Apollo Limited (AAL) achieved consolidated net profit of INR 3.82 billion ($40.15 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2026-27, a rise of 26.8 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Friday, October 30.

The company reported total revenues of INR 70.01 billion ($735.20 million), a rise of 26.6 percent.

The company said that positive results came despite operational headwinds including UAE market disruptions, domestic steel shortages, and export logistics challenges, underscoring the strength of the company's core branded business and premium product mix.

AAL is a manufacturer of steel pipes, offering premium steel pipe and GI pipe solutions for construction, infrastructure, and industrial applications.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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