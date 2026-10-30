India's APL Apollo Limited sees 27% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2026-27

India's APL Apollo Limited (AAL) achieved consolidated net profit of INR 3.82 billion ($40.15 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2026-27, a rise of 26.8 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Friday, October 30.

The company reported total revenues of INR 70.01 billion ($735.20 million), a rise of 26.6 percent.

The company said that positive results came despite operational headwinds including UAE market disruptions, domestic steel shortages, and export logistics challenges, underscoring the strength of the company's core branded business and premium product mix.

AAL is a manufacturer of steel pipes, offering premium steel pipe and GI pipe solutions for construction, infrastructure, and industrial applications.