 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Increase...

Increase in Turkey’s ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports continues in July

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 14:57:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data of the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMIB), Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous industry’s exports in July increased by 12 percent $1.1 billion, while the country’s steel exports totaled $1.4 billion, up by 23.9 percent, both year on year. The given two industries’ share in the country’s total exports was at 11.3 percent. In addition, Turkish iron and steel industry recorded growth in the European market, especially in Germany and Italy.

Meanwhile, in the given period, ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports of steel producers in the country’s Mediterranean region increased by 25.9 percent year on year to $67 million, while their steel exports reached $259 million, with a record increase of 170.6 percent.

Commenting on the export data for July, Fuat Tosyalı, president of ADMIB, stated that Turkey’s steel exports have continued to increase since the beginning of the year with the growth of production volume and demand. “Ferrous and non-ferrous metal industry has started the second half of 2024 with positive figures. We hope that the recovery in the industry to be sustained,” Mr. Tosyalı, said.


Tags: Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 12.3 percent in January-July

28 Aug | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 21.3 percent in January-July

28 Aug | Steel News

Veysel Yayan: Fall in flat steel imports would reduce Turkey’s foreign trade deficit by 10%

23 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 2.6 percent in January-June

20 Aug | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 0.3 percent in January-July

20 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s CRC imports down 14.9 percent in H1

15 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 15.2 percent in January-June

13 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 120.1 percent in January-June

12 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 121.5 percent in January-June

09 Aug | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports up 12.1 percent in H1

08 Aug | Steel News