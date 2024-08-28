Increase in Turkey’s ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports continues in July

According to the data of the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMIB), Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous industry’s exports in July increased by 12 percent $1.1 billion, while the country’s steel exports totaled $1.4 billion, up by 23.9 percent, both year on year. The given two industries’ share in the country’s total exports was at 11.3 percent. In addition, Turkish iron and steel industry recorded growth in the European market, especially in Germany and Italy.

Meanwhile, in the given period, ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports of steel producers in the country’s Mediterranean region increased by 25.9 percent year on year to $67 million, while their steel exports reached $259 million, with a record increase of 170.6 percent.

Commenting on the export data for July, Fuat Tosyalı, president of ADMIB, stated that Turkey’s steel exports have continued to increase since the beginning of the year with the growth of production volume and demand. “Ferrous and non-ferrous metal industry has started the second half of 2024 with positive figures. We hope that the recovery in the industry to be sustained,” Mr. Tosyalı, said.