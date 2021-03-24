Imbalance of auto chip supply and demand to ease in Q3

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:06:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Li Shaohua, vice secretary of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), has said that the shortage of automotive chips is unlikely to be resolved in the short term via non-market means, adding that the imbalance of chip supply and demand will last until the third quarter of the current year.

Mr. Li stated that the tight global semiconductor capacity, the Covid-19 pandemic, in-advance stock buildups by consuming electronics companies, and other force majeure factors, including storms and earthquakes and panic hoarding by the auto industry, exerted a negative impact on the auto chip capacity in the short term.