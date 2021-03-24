﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Imbalance of auto chip supply and demand to ease in Q3

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:06:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Li Shaohua, vice secretary of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), has said that the shortage of automotive chips is unlikely to be resolved in the short term via non-market means, adding that the imbalance of chip supply and demand will last until the third quarter of the current year.

Mr. Li stated that the tight global semiconductor capacity, the Covid-19 pandemic, in-advance stock buildups by consuming electronics companies, and other force majeure factors, including storms and earthquakes and panic hoarding by the auto industry, exerted a negative impact on the auto chip capacity in the short term.


Tags: Far East  China  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Mar

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 66 percent in March
11  Mar

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index declines in February
08  Mar

Auto sales in China’s to reach 1.452 million units in Feb, up 3.9-fold
04  Mar

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 71 percent in Jan-Feb
26  Feb

Shanghai’s NEV output to exceed 1.2 million units by 2025