Heavy truck sales in China up 75% in Aug, but down slightly from July

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 14:51:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, heavy truck sales in China amounted to around 128,000 units, up 75 percent year on year, while down eight percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. In the January-August period this year, heavy truck sales in China totaled 1.0835 million units, up 35 percent year on year.

The heavy truck sales in August this year constituted the highest historical volume recorded in a month of August, and were around 34,000 units higher than the 93,700 units recorded in August 2017. Heavy truck sales in the whole year of 2020 are expected to reach 1.4 million units, which will be a new historical high.


