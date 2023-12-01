﻿
English
Heavy truck sales in China up 61 percent in November

Friday, 01 December 2023 10:00:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November this year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have totaled 75,000 units, down eight percent month on month, while up 61 percent year on year, the tenth consecutive year-on-year rise since February this year, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

Heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have totaled 863,000 units in the first 11 months this year, up 40.0 percent year on year, 3.0 percentage points faster than the growth recorded in the first ten months.


