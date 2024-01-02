Heavy truck sales in China up 35 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 10:48:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have totaled 50,000 units, down 30 percent month on month, while down seven percent year on year, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

Heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have totaled 910,000 units in 2023, up 35.0 percent year on year.

Heavy truck sales in China in December fell to the lowest level of the past seven years, though market players think a rebound in sales may be seen in the first three months of 2024.