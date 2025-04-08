France’s steel product import value down 11.3 percent in January

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €762.74 million, decreasing by 11.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, France imported €165.49 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 3.8 percent, €42.08 million of cold rolled steel bars - decreasing by 3.2 percent, €57.43 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 8.3 percent, €40.46 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 7.2 percent, and €207.83 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 14.4 percent, all compared to the same month of last year.