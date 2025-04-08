 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s...

France’s steel product import value down 11.3 percent in January

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 14:24:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €762.74 million, decreasing by 11.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, France imported €165.49 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 3.8 percent, €42.08 million of cold rolled steel bars - decreasing by 3.2 percent, €57.43 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 8.3 percent, €40.46 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 7.2 percent, and €207.83 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 14.4 percent, all compared to the same month of last year.


Tags: France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product export value down 5.5 percent in January

08 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in 2024

07 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.3 percent in 2024

07 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.0 percent in January-November

07 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.2 percent in January-November

07 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 10.8 percent in January-October

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 8.5 percent in January-October

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.6 percent in January-September

09 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 8.5 percent in January-September

06 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News