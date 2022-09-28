FAI in transportation in China up 6.6 percent in Jan-Aug

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 11:32:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, the fixed asset investment (FAI) in transportation in China amounted to RMB 2.34 trillion ($0.33 trillion), up 6.6 percent year on year, including RMB 1.87 trillion ($0.26 trillion) in roads and waterways, up 9.5 percent year on year, according to China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period, FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 1.7682 trillion ($0.25 trillion), RMB 99.7 billion ($14.0 billion), RMB 46.99 billion ($6.6 billion) and RMB 51.96 billion ($7.3 billion), increasing by 9.5 percent, 8.6 percent, 7.6 percent and 8.9 percent, year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.1107