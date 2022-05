Thursday, 26 May 2022 11:03:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, fixed asset investment (FAI) in transportation in China amounted to RMB 3.622 trillion ($0.5 trillion), increasing by 4.1 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, FAI amounted to RMB 748.9 billion ($112.3 billion) in railways, reached RMB 2.750 trillion ($0.4 trillion) in roads and waterways, up 6.3 percent, and totaled RMB 122.2 billion ($18.3 billion) in aviation, up 13.0 percent year on year.