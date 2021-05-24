﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 33.3 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 24 May 2021 14:26:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 680.13 billion ($105.6 billion), increasing by 33.3 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 635.55 billion ($98.7 billion), RMB 19.23 billion ($3.0 billion) and RMB 23.32 billion ($3.6 billion), increasing by 34.4 percent, 29.6 percent and 77.9 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.4408


Tags: Far East  investments  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  May

Shagang cuts scrap purchase prices again, a day after previous correction
20  May

Growth of China’s FAI in its railways slows to 8.1 percent in Jan-Apr
17  May

China’s real estate investment growth slows to 21.6% in Jan-Apr
17  May

China’s FAI growth reaches 19.9 percent in Jan-Apr
30  Apr

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 60.1 percent in Q1