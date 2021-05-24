FAI in roads and waterways in China up 33.3 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 24 May 2021 14:26:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 680.13 billion ($105.6 billion), increasing by 33.3 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 635.55 billion ($98.7 billion), RMB 19.23 billion ($3.0 billion) and RMB 23.32 billion ($3.6 billion), increasing by 34.4 percent, 29.6 percent and 77.9 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.4408