﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 20.3% in January-February

Thursday, 25 March 2021 14:27:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 237.9 billion ($36.4 billion), increasing by 20.3 percent year on year, while up 13.3 percent compared to the January-February period of 2019, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT). Meanwhile, the overall FAI in transportation in China in the given period amounted to RMB 303.2 billion ($46.4 billion), up 71.7 percent year on year, while rising by 11.6 percent compared to the January-February period of 2019.

$1 = RMB 6.5282


Tags: Far East  investments  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Mar

China’s FAI in its railways up 23.3 percent in January-February
24  Mar

China’s shipbuilding output and orders rise sharply in Jan-Feb
17  Mar

TISCO plans to produce 15.05 million mt of crude steel in 2021
05  Mar

Chinese steel producers to invest in plants in Fujian Province
26  Feb

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 52.3 percent in January