FAI in roads and waterways in China up 20.3% in January-February

In the January-February this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 237.9 billion ($36.4 billion), increasing by 20.3 percent year on year, while up 13.3 percent compared to the January-February period of 2019, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT). Meanwhile, the overall FAI in transportation in China in the given period amounted to RMB 303.2 billion ($46.4 billion), up 71.7 percent year on year, while rising by 11.6 percent compared to the January-February period of 2019.
$1 = RMB 6.5282