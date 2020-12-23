FAI in roads and waterways in China up 10.9 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 11:14:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 2.395 trillion ($0.37 trillion), increasing by 10.9 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points slower than the growth seen in the first ten months of the current year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 2.26 trillion ($0.34 trillion), RMB 61.4 billion ($9.37 billion) and RMB 56.44 billion ($8.6 billion), increasing by 11.5 percent, 12.2 percent and 16.9 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.5558