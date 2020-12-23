﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 10.9 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 11:14:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 2.395 trillion ($0.37 trillion), increasing by 10.9 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points slower than the growth seen in the first ten months of the current year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 2.26 trillion ($0.34 trillion), RMB 61.4 billion ($9.37 billion) and RMB 56.44 billion ($8.6 billion), increasing by 11.5 percent, 12.2 percent and 16.9 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.5558


Tags: investments  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Dec

CISA mills maintain daily steel output in Dec 11-20 after hike earlier in month
22  Dec

MPI: China’s steel demand to add 1% in 2021, imports/exports to return to normal
18  Dec

China’s NDRC approves 26 fixed asset investment projects in Nov
16  Dec

China’s FAI growth rises to 2.6 percent in January-November
30  Nov

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 11.8 percent in Jan-Oct