EU's HRC and rebar import quotas for Turkey nearly exhausted

As the EU quota period from July 1 to September 30 is approaching its end, some import quotas for certain steel products allocated for “other countries”, Turkey, India and China, have already been exhausted, while over 90 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s latest data.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, metallic coated sheet (4A) quotas of 54,225 mt for India and 477,237 mt for “other countries” have been exhausted. China has used up its 129,629 mt of metallic coated sheet (4B) quota. Regarding organic coated sheets, India, Turkey and “other countries” have exhausted their 79,455 mt, 15,889 mt and 43,331 mt quotas, respectively. “Other countries” have also exhausted their quotas of 139,355 mt for rebar and 20,873 mt for hollow sections, while Taiwan has used up its 46,535 mt quota for stainless cold rolled sheets and strips and India has exhausted its 32,082 mt quota for stainless bars and light sections.

Regarding the quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has used up all of its quotas of 119,010 mt for wire rod, 99,461 mt for hollow sections and 15,095 mt for large welded tubes (25B). In addition, the country has used 95.06 percent, 99.91 percent and 96.48 percent of its quotas of 475,173 mt for HRC, 95,436 mt for rebar and 49,976 mt for gas pipes, respectively.

In addition, “other countries” have used 94.40 percent and 95.71 percent of their quotas of 338,044 mt for CRC and 37,515 mt for tin mill products, respectively, while China has used 98.05 percent of its 38,808 mt quota for other seamless pipes.