European commercial vehicle registrations up 9.6 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 12:18:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 8.4 percent year on year to 155,963 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In 2021, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled approximately 1.88 million units, up 9.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the given period, Italy (15.5%), France (7.8%) and Germany (0.6%) saw increases in new commercial vehicle registrations, while Spain (-2.8%) recorded a decrease.


