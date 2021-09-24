European commercial vehicle registrations up 24.0 percent in Jan-Aug

Friday, 24 September 2021 10:24:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 5.4 percent year on year to 119,525 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the first eight months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 1.29 million units, up 24.0 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the given period, Italy (35.4%), France (22.4%), Spain (16.0%) and Germany (12.5%) all saw increases in new commercial vehicle registrations.