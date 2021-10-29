European commercial vehicle registrations up 19.1 percent in Jan-Sept

Friday, 29 October 2021 10:34:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 12.3 percent year on year to 143.131 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the first nine months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 1.43 million units, up 19.1 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the given period, Italy (29.7%), France (16.8%), Spain (10.4%) and Germany (8.5%) all saw increases in new commercial vehicle registrations.