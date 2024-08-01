 |  Login 
European commercial vehicle registrations up 12.9 percent in H1

Thursday, 01 August 2024 13:40:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the first half this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) increased by 12.9 percent year on year to 1,044,074 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the given period, almost all EU markets saw gains in truck registrations, including the four largest: Spain (+21.7%), Italy (+10.5%), Germany (+8.1%) and France (+5.5%).

New EU bus registrations also had a strong start to the year, as sales rose by 28.6 percent year on year in the first half to 20,370 units. In terms of sales volumes, Italy led the way with 3,481 units sold, representing a 44.6 percent increase. Other major markets also reported substantial growth with Germany posting 17.8 percent increase, followed by France with 2.3 percent.


