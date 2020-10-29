European commercial vehicle registrations down 24.5 percent in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 29 October 2020 09:45:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) rose by 13.3 percent year on year to 163.512 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

The growth in the new commercial vehicle registrations was largely driven by the van segment, which accounted for over 84% of all commercial vehicle registrations. The region’s four largest markets all recorded positive results, with Italy (+17.8%), Germany (+17.6%) and France (+15.1%) posting double-digit gains in September. In Spain registrations grew by 6.6%.

In the first nine months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 1.21 million units, down 24.5 percent on year-on-year basis. Spain (-33.0%), Italy (-21.7%), France (-21.6%) and Germany (-21.4%) saw decreases.