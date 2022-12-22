European commercial vehicle registrations down 15.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 22 December 2022 13:20:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 0.6 percent year on year to 141,903 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The latest decrease was the 17th consecutive decline. In the given month, with the exception of Germany and Spain, which reported 14.0 percent and 0.9 percent increases, respectively, in new commercial vehicle registrations, all major markets including Italy (-13.7%) and France (-7.0%) reported negative results.

In the first 11 months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU were down by 15.5 percent on year on year to 1.46 million units. In the given period, Spain (-19.2%), France (-18.1%), Germany (-12.8%) and Italy (10.7%) all recorded declines.