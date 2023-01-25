﻿
European commercial vehicle registrations down 14.6 percent in 2022

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 11:57:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 5.1 percent year on year to 148,149 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). In the given month, with the exception of France and Italy, which reported 14.2 percent and 8.3 percent decreases, respectively, in new commercial vehicle registrations, all major markets including Spain (15.2%) and Germany (8.4%) reported positive results.

In 2022, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU were down by 14.6 percent on year on year to 1.61 million units. In the given period, France (-17.7%), Spain (-16.7%), Germany (-11.0%) and Italy (10.5%) all recorded double-digit declines.


